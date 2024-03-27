Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.52 Per Share

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.5243 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This is an increase from Storebrand ASA’s previous dividend of $0.47.
Storebrand ASA Price Performance
Storebrand ASA stock opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.19. Storebrand ASA has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $15.19.
Storebrand ASA Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Storebrand ASA
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Palantir Technologies: Bearish Sentiment, Bullish Chart Signals
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Hershey Stock Decline: An Opportunity for Investors to Buy
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- The Most Bought AI Stock by Congress Isn’t NVIDIA
Receive News & Ratings for Storebrand ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storebrand ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.