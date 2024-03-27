Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.80 and last traded at $49.05. 493,705 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,602,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.08.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SYM shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Symbotic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Symbotic from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.85.

The firm has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.37 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.77.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The company had revenue of $368.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.28 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $103,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $103,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 2,085,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $82,765,398.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,328,104 shares of company stock valued at $285,346,932 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Symbotic by 23.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 63,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Symbotic by 3.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Symbotic by 66.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Symbotic by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

