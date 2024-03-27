Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Down 6.5%

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $142.32 and last traded at $142.62. 661,246 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,655,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTWO. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.63 and a 200 day moving average of $151.29.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,645 shares in the company, valued at $9,910,799.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at $513,164,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $388,249,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $350,811,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 461.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 974,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,514,000 after acquiring an additional 801,214 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,691,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,165,000 after acquiring an additional 521,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.