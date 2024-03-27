TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Down 2.8%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.51 and last traded at $11.53. Approximately 673,305 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 7,396,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TAL Education Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TAL Education Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.37.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TAL

TAL Education Group Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.00.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $373.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.96 million. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TAL Education Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the second quarter worth $60,005,000. HCEP Management Ltd raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 456.4% during the fourth quarter. HCEP Management Ltd now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101,330 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 20.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,136,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,007,000 after buying an additional 2,710,826 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the third quarter valued at $24,353,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 69.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,253,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,086,000 after buying an additional 2,560,700 shares in the last quarter. 37.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TAL Education Group

(Get Free Report)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.