TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.500-3.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.3 billion-$14.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.3 billion. TD SYNNEX also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.50-3.00 EPS.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 6.5 %

SNX opened at $112.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.83. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. TD SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $86.30 and a 1 year high of $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.20.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Cfra increased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TD SYNNEX from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $112.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Urban sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $518,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,700.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Urban sold 5,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $518,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,700.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $1,055,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,213,851.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,289,905 shares of company stock valued at $232,556,362. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1,049.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

