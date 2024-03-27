TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.500-3.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.3 billion-$14.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.3 billion. TD SYNNEX also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.50-3.00 EPS.
TD SYNNEX Stock Up 6.5 %
SNX opened at $112.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.83. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. TD SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $86.30 and a 1 year high of $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.20.
TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.
TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Cfra increased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TD SYNNEX from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $112.08.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Michael Urban sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $518,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,700.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Urban sold 5,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $518,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,700.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $1,055,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,213,851.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,289,905 shares of company stock valued at $232,556,362. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1,049.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TD SYNNEX
TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.
