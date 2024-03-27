Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,968 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,534,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453,078 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,254,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,570 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tesla by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,546,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,397 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,040,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,266,572,000 after purchasing an additional 269,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $3,459,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.04.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $177.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.86. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.37 and a 1 year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

