Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Down 0%

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) was down 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $168.73 and last traded at $170.82. Approximately 33,911,045 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 102,544,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.83.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $297.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $270.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of $565.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.86.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

