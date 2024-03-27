The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Trading 0.1% Higher

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $410.46 and last traded at $407.16. Approximately 370,584 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,333,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $406.82.

Several analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Edward Jones began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $506.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.87.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $387.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.56.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,080,021. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GS. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.4% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 27,076.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 653,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $211,396,000 after acquiring an additional 650,918 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,395,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

