The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.41.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $160.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.04. The stock has a market cap of $377.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $162.73.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.98%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

