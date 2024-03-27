The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Purchased by Powers Advisory Group LLC

Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,208 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,484,341,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 38,707,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,275,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665,503 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,905,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $952,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 38,639.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,121,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113,556 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,134,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,039,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TD. StockNews.com upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Scotiabank cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance
TD opened at $59.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.32. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $54.69 and a fifty-two week high of $66.15.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.7519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
