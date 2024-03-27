Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 601 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 25,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,053,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 185,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO stock opened at $569.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $563.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $519.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 10.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $475.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,250,362. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total value of $5,556,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,311,992.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,277 shares of company stock valued at $28,513,384. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

