Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Powers Advisory Group LLC

Powers Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,363,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,545,000 after buying an additional 331,498 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 6.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,548,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,293,000 after purchasing an additional 515,088 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 48.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,771 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 35.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,748,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Unilever Stock Down 0.0 %

Unilever stock opened at $49.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.75. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.4582 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

