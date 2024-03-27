VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Shares Sold by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,212 shares during the quarter. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 25,136.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,464,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,166 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,850,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 128.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,103,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,066,000 after acquiring an additional 621,160 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter worth $19,017,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 74.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 841,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,269,000 after acquiring an additional 357,974 shares during the last quarter.

BATS HYD opened at $52.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.45.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

