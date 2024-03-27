Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Boosted by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,094 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 4.3% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter.

VEA opened at $49.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.25. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $50.36.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

