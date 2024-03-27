Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s 4th Largest Position

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 782,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396,403 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 6.6% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $37,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $501,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 388,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,953,000 after buying an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 252,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after buying an additional 35,622 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $49.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.25.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

