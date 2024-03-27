Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 248,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 285,159 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.8% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,152,000 after buying an additional 200,697 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 53,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,516,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,688,000 after purchasing an additional 105,968 shares during the period. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 306,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,033,000 after buying an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VWO opened at $41.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.17. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10. The firm has a market cap of $74.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

