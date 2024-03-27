Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Sold by Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,064 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.4% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIGI. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,300.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period.

Shares of VIGI stock opened at $81.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $82.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

