Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Rockwood Wealth Management LLC

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after buying an additional 8,805 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $245.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $248.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

