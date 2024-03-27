Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Bought by Family Investment Center Inc.

Family Investment Center Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $152.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $154.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

