Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.5% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBR. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 285.6% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 417,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,195,000 after purchasing an additional 61,389 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $186.97 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.75 and a 52 week high of $189.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

