Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Rockwood Wealth Management LLC

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,653,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $476.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $381.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $460.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.94. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $361.68 and a 12-month high of $483.23.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

