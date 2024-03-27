Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Rede Wealth LLC

Rede Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,609 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Investment Center Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 218.2% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 219,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,146,000 after purchasing an additional 150,278 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,668,000. Finally, Towneley Capital Management Inc DE acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,124,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.75. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

