Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 3,390,476 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 7,669,964 shares.The stock last traded at $72.43 and had previously closed at $72.55.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.46.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
