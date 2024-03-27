Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 3,390,476 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 7,669,964 shares.The stock last traded at $72.43 and had previously closed at $72.55.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.46.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

