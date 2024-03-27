Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,595,838 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 4,670,296 shares.The stock last traded at $49.04 and had previously closed at $49.17.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.0851 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

