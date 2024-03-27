Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,595,838 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 4,670,296 shares.The stock last traded at $49.04 and had previously closed at $49.17.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.70.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.0851 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
- Stock Average Calculator
- The Most Bought AI Stock by Congress Isn’t NVIDIA
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Activity
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Trump Media & Technology Group Soars on Market Debut
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.