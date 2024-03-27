Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 3.4% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $257.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $196.14 and a twelve month high of $261.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.76.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.