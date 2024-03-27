Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,264,000. Family Investment Center Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 160.6% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 11,287 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $257.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $362.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $248.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.76. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $196.14 and a fifty-two week high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.