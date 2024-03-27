Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Rockwood Wealth Management LLC

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.5% of Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $257.41 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $196.14 and a fifty-two week high of $261.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.76. The company has a market cap of $362.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

