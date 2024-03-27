Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Cut by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lowered its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $160.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $161.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.48 and its 200-day moving average is $146.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.