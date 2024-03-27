Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $40.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Williams Companies traded as high as $38.77 and last traded at $38.36, with a volume of 425029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.25.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WMB. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 23,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 26,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 11,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day moving average is $35.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

