Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $40.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Williams Companies traded as high as $38.77 and last traded at $38.36, with a volume of 425029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.25.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on WMB. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.09.
Institutional Trading of Williams Companies
Williams Companies Trading Down 0.3 %
The company has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day moving average is $35.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.
Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Williams Companies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.52%.
About Williams Companies
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.
