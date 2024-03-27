Wiseway Group Limited (ASX:WWG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.00

Wiseway Group Limited (ASX:WWG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.002 per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th.
Wiseway Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.11.
Wiseway Group Company Profile
