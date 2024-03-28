Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON) Short Interest Update

Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a decrease of 64.4% from the February 29th total of 159,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACON opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.81. Aclarion has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $37.92.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aclarion stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Free Report) by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 351,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,497 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 4.29% of Aclarion worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.
Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. The company develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software.
