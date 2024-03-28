Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) and Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) and Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inhibrx and Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inhibrx $1.80 million 925.42 -$241.36 million ($5.03) -6.99 Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$42.86 million ($1.12) -3.66

Acumen Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inhibrx. Inhibrx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acumen Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

82.5% of Inhibrx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 25.8% of Inhibrx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Inhibrx and Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inhibrx -13,408.95% -590.78% -84.13% Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A -23.86% -22.98%

Risk & Volatility

Inhibrx has a beta of 2.94, suggesting that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Inhibrx and Acumen Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inhibrx 0 2 0 0 2.00 Acumen Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

Inhibrx presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential downside of 23.19%. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 198.78%. Given Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Acumen Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Inhibrx.

Summary

Acumen Pharmaceuticals beats Inhibrx on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inhibrx



Inhibrx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent therapeutic candidate targeting death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, colorectal cancer, ewing sarcoma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency. It also develops INBRX-106, a hexavalent agonist of OX40 for a range of oncology indications. The company has license and collaboration agreements with 2seventy bio, Inc. and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. Inhibrx, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals



Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

