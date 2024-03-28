Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a growth of 102.9% from the February 29th total of 17,300 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 570,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Aditxt

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADTX. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aditxt in the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aditxt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $423,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Aditxt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aditxt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Aditxt Price Performance

NASDAQ ADTX opened at $3.04 on Thursday. Aditxt has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $76.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.49.

Aditxt Company Profile

Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. The company develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

