ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $6.00. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.85 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 1.69. ADMA Biologics has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $6.75.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.50 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Steve Elms sold 183,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $1,099,878.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,577,387 shares in the company, valued at $15,490,095.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 639,895 shares of company stock worth $3,927,169 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 217.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459,197 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,296,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,778 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,658,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,725,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,940,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

