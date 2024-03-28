AES (NYSE:AES) Earns “Buy” Rating from Argus

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Argus in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Argus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AES. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Get AES alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AES

AES Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE AES opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. AES has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 52.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.53.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. AES had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 38.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AES will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AES

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AES during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in AES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

AES Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.