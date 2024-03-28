AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (AWF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 4th

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE AWF opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $10.67.
Insider Activity at AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund
In related news, insider Emilie D. Wrapp bought 2,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,006.85. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $25,006.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,831 shares of company stock valued at $49,814. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
