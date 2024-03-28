AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (AFB) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on April 19th

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0327 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 19th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AFB opened at $10.84 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $11.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 12,696 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Articles

