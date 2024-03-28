AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (AFB) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on April 19th

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0327 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 19th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE AFB opened at $10.84 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $11.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
