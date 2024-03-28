Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF (NASDAQ:HIDE) Short Interest Up 190.9% in March

Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF (NASDAQ:HIDE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 190.9% from the February 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF Price Performance

Shares of HIDE stock opened at $23.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.96. Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $24.32.

