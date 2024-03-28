AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Receives C$33.23 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$33.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bankshares increased their target price on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$34.00 target price on AltaGas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th.

AltaGas Stock Performance

AltaGas Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE:ALA opened at C$29.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.64, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$28.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.56. AltaGas has a 12 month low of C$21.80 and a 12 month high of C$29.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.298 dividend. This is a boost from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.65%.

Insider Activity at AltaGas

In related news, Director Jeremy Jason Weatherhead sold 12,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.60, for a total value of C$361,564.00. In other news, Director Jeremy Jason Weatherhead sold 12,215 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.60, for a total transaction of C$361,564.00. Also, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 5,036 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total value of C$142,518.80. Insiders have sold a total of 17,275 shares of company stock worth $504,791 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

