Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Given In-Line Rating at Evercore ISI

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by Evercore ISI in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BNP Paribas raised Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.22.

NYSE ATUS opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.64. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.36. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $3.82.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Altice USA by 579.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

