Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

AMED has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amedisys in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amedisys from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $92.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $96.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.25, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $570.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.85 million. Amedisys had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Amedisys by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Amedisys by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Amedisys by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Amedisys by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 40,871 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Amedisys by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,264 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

