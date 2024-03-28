Americas Silver (USAS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results on Friday, March 29th.

USAS stock opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Americas Silver has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Americas Silver during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Americas Silver by 150.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Americas Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 180.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 27,809 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from $1.50 to $0.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

