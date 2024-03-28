Analysts Set Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Target Price at C$86.77

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$86.77.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

TSE ATD opened at C$77.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$63.29 and a 12-month high of C$87.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$74.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$81.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$77.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

