Analysts Set Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Price Target at GBX 526.80

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 526.80 ($6.66).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.45) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group Price Performance

Babcock International Group Company Profile

LON:BAB opened at GBX 532 ($6.72) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 483.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 430.51. Babcock International Group has a 52 week low of GBX 266.60 ($3.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 543.50 ($6.87). The company has a market capitalization of £2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,866.67, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28.

(Get Free Report

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.