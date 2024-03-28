Analysts Set Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Price Target at GBX 526.80

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 526.80 ($6.66).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.45) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th.
Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.
