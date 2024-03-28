Analysts Set Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Price Target at $84.11

Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.11.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TECH shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $69.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.96. Bio-Techne has a 1 year low of $51.79 and a 1 year high of $89.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.48 million. Research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

In related news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $800,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,607.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 382.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,153,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,919,000 after buying an additional 5,672,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 1,300.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,200,000 after buying an additional 2,769,642 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,489,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 330.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,767,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,458,000 after buying an additional 1,356,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 2,018.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,371,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,915,000 after buying an additional 1,306,274 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

