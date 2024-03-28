Analysts Set C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target at $85.00

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHRW shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 2.0 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $30,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $74.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $69.11 and a 1-year high of $106.14.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 90.04%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

