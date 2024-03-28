Analysts Set Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) PT at $668.50

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $668.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COST. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Northcoast Research cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COST

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $732.08 on Monday. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $476.75 and a 12 month high of $787.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $723.33 and a 200-day moving average of $641.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $324.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.68%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,306,297.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,212 shares in the company, valued at $148,306,297.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,736,778. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,398,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 352,961 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $232,982,000 after buying an additional 98,184 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $4,225,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.