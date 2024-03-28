Analysts Set Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) PT at $141.64

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.64.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENTG. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

ENTG stock opened at $140.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.02. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.48 and a beta of 1.32. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $69.37 and a fifty-two week high of $146.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $812.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

In other Entegris news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at $235,788.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Entegris news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,788.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,082 shares of company stock valued at $5,606,849 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after buying an additional 9,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,554,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,862,000 after buying an additional 101,129 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, True Vision MN LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $450,000.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

