Analysts Set Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) PT at $25.42

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.42.

Several research firms have issued reports on KVUE. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $21.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.12. Kenvue has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.25.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kenvue will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

