Analysts Set NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) PT at $291.55

Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $291.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on NICE in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on NICE from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NICE from $238.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NICE by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of NICE by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 45.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in NICE by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in NICE by 55.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $255.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. NICE has a 12 month low of $149.54 and a 12 month high of $270.73. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $623.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. NICE had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that NICE will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

